Trapping season for song thrush and golden plover opens on Monday

The government has announced the opening of the 2025 autumn trapping season for the song thrush (malvizz) and the golden plover (pluviera), following recommendations by the Ornis committee.

According to the government statement, the trapping season for the song thrush will run from 20 October to 31 December 2025, both dates included, while the season for the golden plover will run from 1 November 2025 to 10 January 2026, both dates included. The national quotas have been set at 5,000 song thrushes and 700 golden plovers.

Licensed trappers will be required to follow strict reporting and monitoring procedures. Every licensed individual must immediately report any capture by calling the free helpline 8000 2020 from their registered mobile number, or by using the ‘Game Reporting MT’ mobile app. Each report will be confirmed via an automated SMS message.

Trappers who catch a bird bearing a scientific ring must record all details on the official ring reporting form issued in their name and included with their special licence.

In addition, trappers are required to report their trapping effort—including instances where no birds are caught—by calling the helpline or using the mobile app before leaving the trapping site, as specified in their special licence conditions.

The 8000 2020 helpline provides voice-guided instructions in Maltese, designed to make the reporting process straightforward. Both the telephone and app systems automatically confirm each report by SMS.

The government reminded all those in possession of a special licence for the trapping of song thrush and golden plover that they are legally obliged to observe all regulations linked to this derogation.