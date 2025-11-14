Kamra tal-Periti calls for protection of White Rocks Barracks amid national park designation

The Kamra tal-Periti has welcomed the government’s announcement to designate the White Rocks site as a National Park, describing it as a landmark decision that will safeguard the coastal area from future development and advance environmental stewardship.

At the same time, the professional body is urging that this protection be extended to the historic White Rocks Barracks, originally known as the Officers’ Married Quarters. Constructed in the 1960s under the War Office Works Directorate, the barracks are a rare example of modernist military and residential architecture in Malta. Designed by prominent Maltese and British architects, the complex received international recognition, appearing twice in The Architectural Review (1965 and 1969) for its “simple dignity” and harmonious integration with the landscape.

The barracks employ the ‘tower-in-park’ design, a modernist concept championed by Le Corbusier that situates multi-unit blocks within landscaped areas. The principle was widely adopted across European cities such as Berlin, Amsterdam, and London.

The chamber stresses that this combination of built heritage and cultural landscape should be preserved as part of Malta’s architectural legacy.

“The Kamra tal-Periti supports the Government’s designation of White Rocks as a National Park but insists that the conservation of this complex cannot be a success if either the built or the natural fabric is excluded,” the chamber said in a statement.

It called for a holistic approach to the area, including full protection and restoration of the 1960s barracks, ideally through adaptive reuse strategies that serve cultural and educational purposes.

To guide this process, the chamber recommended that the White Rocks complex receive statutory protection under both the Development Planning Act and the Cultural Heritage Act. It also suggested that any regeneration project for the site be undertaken through an architectural design competition to ensure high-quality outcomes.