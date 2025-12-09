Momentum submits Freedom of Information request for details on proposed St George's Bay beach deck

Momentum has submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Lands Authority, citing an application by db to take over the public rock coastline in St George’s Bay for the construction of a beach deck.

“Following an application by db to take over public rock coastline in St George’s Bay to dig up a swimming pool and construct a beach deck, Momentum's Matthew Agius has sent the following FOI request to the Lands Authority,” Momentum said on Tuesday morning.

The application, PA/07224/25, was submitted by db San Gorg Property Limited, Robert Debono, and the works consist of the demolition of existing structures (boathouses) and the proposed construction of a pool and deck, including the excavation of the necessary pool structure.

Through the FOI request, Momentum is seeking access to documents, studies and plans related to the proposal. They are requesting ownership agreements, leases, encroachment agreements, or any other title related to the area, which they state is presently a boathouse in St George’s Bay.

Momentum is requesting minutes of meetings of the Board of Governors of the Lands Authority that relate to any concession concerning the area, such as contracts, emphyteusis, and others.

The party is also asking for any applications made for the site, receipt of payments made, copies of any application made with the Lands Authority requesting permission to apply for development before the Planning Authority.

Lastly, they seek any responses by the Lands Authority, an evaluation made as to the value of the site, full details of compensation paid to the previous tenant, any tender issues in relation to the site and names of all bidders.