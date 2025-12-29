Parts of Upper Barrakka have been cemented over, but don’t panic just yet...

Layers of soil have been removed from Upper Barrakka and replaced with cement, but this is a solution to a water intake problem in the underlying Lascaris War Rooms.

On Sunday, politician Arnold Cassola posted photos of the works at Upper Barrakka, asking why the soil has been removed and replaced with cement.

The post garnered some flak, but on Monday the executive chairman of Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna commented on the post to explain why the works were taking place, and what further steps will be taken.

Mario Farrugia said the works had to be carried out to tackle a water seepage problem that was damaging the Lascaris War Rooms and adjacent War HQ tunnels, which are run by Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna.

“Under the concrete there is a water proofing membrane, and a layer of mulch will be placed on top of the concrete, with large pots of flowers and plants. The trees haven’t been touched.”

The former war headquarters have long suffered from water seepage damage due to the irrigation of the landscaped Upper Barrakka Gardens. The flowering plants in the garden require a lot of water, which seeps into the rock and damages the heritage site underneath.

In 2016, Farrugia had suggested using different plants that require less water as a temporary solution to the problem. However, he had also suggested a water proofing membrane below the soil as a more permanent solution.