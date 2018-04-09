menu

Spring hunting season inspections surpass 1,300 in first five days

Officials from the Wild Birds Regulation Unit and the police have carried out more than 1,300 inspections so far, as BirdLife reports a second illegal shooting of a bird of prey

kurt_sansone
9 April 2018, 11:02am
by Kurt Sansone
BirdLife have reported a second incident involving a shot protected bird, in this case a marsh harrier (Photo: BirdLife Malta)
BirdLife have reported a second incident involving a shot protected bird, in this case a marsh harrier (Photo: BirdLife Malta)

With the spring hunting season in its first week, law enforcement officials have carried out more than 1,300 inspections, the parliamentary secretariat for animal rights said.

The secretariat said that during some of these inspections, illegal decoys used to attract turtle dove were removed.

In a statement on Monday morning, the secretariat said 47 officials from the Wild Birds Regulation Unit and the police Administrative Law Enforcement section carried out 1,040 inspections in Malta and 332 in Gozo.

The police also carried out 157 inspections on the road to verify that hunters were observing the conditions imposed by the special spring hunting licence.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had admitted last month that enforcement of hunting regulations had to improve, acknowledging concerns raised by bird conservation groups.

The details released by the secretariat came as BirdLife Malta reported that it received a second confirmed shooting of a Marsh Harrier in a week.

The bird conservation group said that the protected bird of prey was found by cyclists on the ground at Miżieb on Sunday morning with gunshot injuries. The Miżieb woodland is claimed as a hunting ground by the hunting federation, FKNK.

Hunters can only shoot for quail in spring and BirdLife said the habitat at Miżieb is not suited for this bird.

“Any hunting that happens in Miżieb these days is likely for protected species,” the organisation said.

The spring hunting season opened on Easter Sunday and will close on 21 April.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Environment
Spring hunting season inspections surpass 1,300 in first five days
Environment

Spring hunting season inspections surpass 1,300 in first five days
Kurt Sansone
Bengħisa solar farm may stop leaching of toxins in water table
Environment

Bengħisa solar farm may stop leaching of toxins in water table
James Debono
Farmers yielding two crops a year with ‘new’ second-class water
Environment

Farmers yielding two crops a year with ‘new’ second-class water
Matthew Vella
What we talk about when we talk about climate change
Environment

What we talk about when we talk about climate change
Teodor Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe