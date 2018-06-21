menu

[WATCH] Removal of 130 truckloads of construction waste from Majjistral park underway

Environment minister Jose Herrera said the government would no longer tolerate the illegal dumping of waste and would prosecute those who continued to do so

yannick_pace
21 June 2018, 9:05pm
by Yannick Pace
An operation coordinated by the Environment ministry to remove over 2,500 cubic metres of construction waste illegally dumped at the Majjistral Park started on Thursday, Environment minister Jose Herrera said.

In a video uploaded to his Facebook page, the minister said that his ministry, together with the Environment and Resources Authority, Wasteserv, PARKS and the Majjistral Nature Park had started a clean-up that is expected to see some 130 truckloads of waste removed from the area.

“I think it will be one of the biggest clean ups in the country,” Herrera said. “We are talking about more than 120 truckloads of construction waste. Wherever you look you see total dilapidation. I decided, together with my team, that this can’t go on and that we needed to clean it and return it to the pristine state it was in.”

Herrera said that in addition to cleaning neglected areas, a national framework to prevent illegal dumping was needed.

“For this reason, a few weeks ago I presented a white paper on a Bill that will provide a legislative framework that protects the environment,” he said.

“Whoever dumps waste here in this way again will face harsh penalties, the possibility of losing their license or their machinery, and could also end up in jail. This government will not tolerate this type of abusive behaviour.”

