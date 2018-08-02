Lidl Malta to replace disposable plastic items with sustainable alternatives by 2019

Lidl Malta is to replace plastic plates, glasses and cutlery with sustainable alternatives by 2019.

The company said that this was part of a wider strategy to reduce the use of plastic by 20% until 2025.

As a first step towards this goal, the company will replace the disposable plastic items with products made from alternative and recyclable material. It also aims to dispense with and convert cutlery and drinking straws in the convenience and beverage sector.

"We want to pursue a clear approach in our plastics strategy, which is: avoid - reduce - recycle. By delisting disposable plastic items, we will avoid the use of plastic and thus contribute to an improvement of our plastics balance", Mark Farrugia, Regional Director at Lidl Malta said.

Lidl Malta plans to sell off those quantities that have already been purchased, and then to successively switch to alternative materials.

It takes its responsibility towards the environment very seriously and strives to promote sustainability on a daily basis.

Regional Director Mark Farrugia said: "We are working intensively on various concepts and will inform our customers successively about innovations and changes. Particularly in the packaging sector, there are many exciting possibilities that we are currently testing that can make a real difference".