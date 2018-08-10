[WATCH] Smelly, maggot-infested liquid pollutes Kalkara rocks and sea

A dark, filthy liquid being discharged near Fort Ricasoli is polluting the sea and rocks

A dark liquid is seeping out from a pipe onto the rocks behind Fort Ricasoli in Kalkara, leaving in its wake a foul-smelling stream full of maggots.

Footage filmed on 4 August by a Kalkara resident and submitted to MaltaToday, depicts a stomach-churning scene of white maggots revelling in the filthy liquid.

Liane Gatt, who supplied the footage, said the liquid had “a sharp disgusting odour” and was polluting the rocks and sea.

She asked: “This is a public place. Families come here. Children come here or in the surrounding areas to swim. How can this be allowed to happen?”

Gatt asked the authorities to act on the situation, which has been going on for years. In her email to various media houses, she also copied Environment Minister Jose Herrera.

“For years this has fallen on deaf ears but I am hoping, given the recent focus on environmental issues, that this is taken seriously before more drastic measures are considered by submitting a formal complaint to the European Commission,” Gatt said.