[WATCH] Smelly, maggot-infested liquid pollutes Kalkara rocks and sea

Footage sent in by a Kalkara resident shows black liquid being discharged at sea behind Fort Ricasoli as residents call for action

kurt_sansone
10 August 2018, 2:53pm
by Kurt Sansone
A dark liquid is being discharged onto the rocks in Kalkara
A dark, filthy liquid being discharged near Fort Ricasoli is polluting the sea and rocks

A dark liquid is seeping out from a pipe onto the rocks behind Fort Ricasoli in Kalkara, leaving in its wake a foul-smelling stream full of maggots.

Footage filmed on 4 August by a Kalkara resident and submitted to MaltaToday, depicts a stomach-churning scene of white maggots revelling in the filthy liquid.

Liane Gatt, who supplied the footage, said the liquid had “a sharp disgusting odour” and was polluting the rocks and sea.

She asked: “This is a public place. Families come here. Children come here or in the surrounding areas to swim. How can this be allowed to happen?”

The location behind Fort Ricasoli where the black liquid is being discharged
Gatt asked the authorities to act on the situation, which has been going on for years. In her email to various media houses, she also copied Environment Minister Jose Herrera.

“For years this has fallen on deaf ears but I am hoping, given the recent focus on environmental issues, that this is taken seriously before more drastic measures are considered by submitting a formal complaint to the European Commission,” Gatt said.

