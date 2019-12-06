menu

Former Green Party chairman Harry Vassallo appointed Guardian of Future Generations

A longstanding environmental activist, Vassallo co-founded the Green Party Alternattiva Demokratika in 1989, serving as its chairman from 1999 until 2008

6 December 2019, 12:09pm
Harry Vassallo
Harry Vassallo

Former Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson Harry Vassallo has been appointed as the chairperson of the Guardian of Future Generations by the Prime Minister, on recommendation of the Minister for Environment.

Vassallo, 64, is a lawyer and most recently has served as a member of Cabinet of the Maltese EU Commissioner (2010-2015) and as head of the legal unit of the Permanent Representation to the EU during the Maltese Presidency (2015-2017).

A longstanding environmental activist, he co-founded the Green Party Alternattiva Demokratika in 1989, serving as its chairman from 1999 until 2008.

Vassallo was co-founder of the European Green Party (2004) and served as a member of its Committee from 2006 to 2009.

Vassallo is married to Susanna neé Bonello and they have three children aged 20, 15, and 10 years.

Former Green Party chairman Harry Vassallo appointed Guardian of Future Generations


