12 colonies of protected corals found in Kalkara creek

A 305-berthing space over 35,000sq.m of seabed at Kalkara was given the go-ahead on condition that concrete anchors are located 2m away from protected and endangered coral colonies.

500 concrete anchors connected by 29 catenary beams will be necessary to support the 305-berthed boats.

A benthic survey of the area found that although the area is sparsely colonised by marine habitats and has a low biodiversity, it still hosts 12 colonies of the protected Mediterranean Pillow coral (cladocora caespitosa). The study warns that if the placement of the concrete blocks and heavy mooring lines is not guided to avoid damage to the coral colonies, the impact would be of major significance.

Sunlight levels are also expected to decrease as a result of the densely packed arrangement of moored boats. But since the harbour waters are normally turbid, with light reaching the colonies already diffused, the shading impact of the vessels on the protected species is not expected to result in their obliteration.

The report considered the relocation of the coral colonies but concluded that this is too risky and that interference could result in damage to the colonies.

The report recommends that scuba divers be present on site during the placement of the concrete blocks near the colonies, to prevent damage to the protected species.

In its clearance for the marina project, the Environment and Resources Authority ordered that environmental monitors are on site during the placement of the said concrete block, as well as a monitoring report with photographic evidence that the colonies have been safeguarded. A compliance certificate will only be issued after the said monitoring report is approved by ERA.

The Mediterranean Pillow Coral is listed in the IUCN Red List as an endangered species. This species forms the only true coral reef in the Mediterranean Sea.

The coral’s polyps have a maroon colour and are around 5mm in diameter and form cushion-shaped colonies, in symbiosis with algae.

They produce deposits of calcium carbonate, which form the calciate structures in which they live. It is the largest stony coral in the Mediterranean, reaching up to 50cm in diameter. The pillow coral has an average generation length of about 30 years.

The yacht marina project is being justified by Transport Malta as a way of creating a uniform mooring arrangement for boats, which are presently anchored in a random and haphazard manner.

But Transport Malta has also acknowledged that the project will increase the number of large boats berthed in the inlet, and may result in the “increase the overall number of boats moored in the area.”

In October 2020 the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had expressed its concern on about the intensity and formal layout of the mooring bays, calling for “a more organic layout to minimise the impact on views within this area of high scenic value.”