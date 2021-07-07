Animal lovers, brave pups and feathered friends to get first ever national awards

Awards acknowledging unique animals and people who go out of their way to help them have been launched by the ministry for animal rights.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said the awards would highlight positive stories about animals and animal lovers. “These awards will trigger more social dialogue and raise more awareness, giving the subject of animal welfare more and more importance on a national level,” Bezzina said.

Bezzina said the awards would also raise awareness regarding important issues and place it higher on the national agenda.

Minister Anton Refalo said the awards will give due recognition to those people whose priority was to safeguard animals.

There will be 20 categories, with 10 dedicated to humans and 10 to animals.

The animal categories are: Animals in uniform, Adopted pet of the year, Pet of the year, Smartest Animal, Service Dog, Farm Animal Award, Funniest Animal, Shelter animal most deserving of a home, Bravest pet, Favourite feathered friend.

The human categories are: Best veterinarian, Best farmer, Best voluntary organisation, Best person in uniform, Best journalist, Best educator, Best local council, Best pet-friendly catering establishment, Best young person animal lover and Best volunteer.

The public can submit their nominations on www.animalawards.gov.mt. Nominations close on 31 August 2021, and winners who will be chosen by a panel of judges will be announced on World Animal Day, 4th October 2021.

After submitting their nominations via the website, members of the public are being encouraged to strengthen their nominations by sending videos and photos on [email protected].