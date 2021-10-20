Finch trapping to go on after all, says the government, despite repealing law

Finch trapping will be allowed during this year's autumn trapping season despite the law having been repealed by government just last week.

The Gozo Ministry said that despite the recommendations of the Ornis Committee, it remains a prerogative of the government whether to proceed with the finches research project or not.

“The government after a meeting that was held with the European Commission, prepared a new regulatory framework that addresses the absolute majority of the critique by the Commission against the project,” the ministry.

Last week, the government repealed the law that allowed finch trapping under the guise of scientific research. A 2018 ECJ verdict had stopped finch trapping in Malta, but government had tried to skirt the judgment by applying a research derogation last year. The derogation was to allow the trapping of greenfinch, goldfinch, linnet, serin, chaffinch and siskin. The birds had to be released after capture.

It said that whoever participates in this research project on the finches will be obliged to release them back into the wild, and report on the freephone 8000 2020 or on the app 'Game Reporting MT'.

Trappers are also obliged to note down the details of all the finches caught with a scientific ring, and report the catch on the same day.

The government also encouraged the trappers to take a short video showing the finches being released from the same spot they were caught from. All trapping efforts, should be reported as well, to the same number or on the app.

Golden Plover and Song Trush trapping season to open as well

The government also officailly accounced the opening of the trapping season for the song thrush (malvizz) from 20 October to the 31 December and for the Golden Plover(pluviera) from 1 November to 10 January. A maximum 5,000 thrushes and 700 plovers are to be caught.

The government said that every licenced trapper is obliged to report ever thrush and plover caught by phoning on the freephone 8000 2020 or by using the app 'Game Reporting MT'.

The trappers are also obliged to note down the details of every caught thrush or plover with a scientific ring and also report all trapping efforts to the same number or on the app, even if no game is caught.