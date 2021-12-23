Clear skies and windy weather set to ring in the Christmas weekend

Malta will see stable weather from Christmas Eve through Boxing Day, with an area of high pressure hovering over the Mediterranean.

According to the Malta International Airport’s meteorological office, cloudy skies are set to ring in the Christmas weekend.

"The most wonderful time of the year is set to bring with it rather wonderful weather, as mostly clear skies with dry conditions will enable incoming travellers and locals alike to soak up the festive atmosphere around the Maltese islands without any inclement weather threatening to dampen the Christmas spirit," the meteorological office said.

For Christmas eve, force 2-3 winds will blow from a Southeast direction, and later from the South.

Cloudy skies will continue into Christmas day and then clear up on Boxing day.

Winds will grow stronger across the islands on Christmas day, with the South-Southwest winds forecast to reach force 4-5.

On Boxing day, the wind will decrease gradually to force 4.

The maximum temperature on Boxing Day is expected to reach 19C, while temperatures are not expected to pass the 17-18C mark on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

With a minimum low of 14C, Friday is expected to be the coolest day. The minimum forecasted temperature for Saturday and Sunday is 15C.