Hedgehogs saved from Luqa construction site by Nature Trust after residents raise alarm

A community of hedgehogs was saved from a construction site in Luqa after residents and Nature Trust came to their rescue.

The environmental organisation said that their volunteers went to the site and installed traps to capture the hedgehogs and relocate them to a safe place. However, the rescue mission started with hiccups as the traps were stolen by unknown individuals.

Volunteers and residents persevered and set new traps, with the latter keeping an eye on them. A good number of hedgehogs were caught and will now start a new life elsewhere. The operation was also assisted by the construction workers.

“The organisation thanks the residents, especially Laura of Triq il Vjolin Hadrani in Luqa, for their marvellous support in making the rescue and relocation of hedgehogs operation a success. A big thanks also goes to Jane and Phil, our Wildlife Rescue Volunteers in the South of Malta,” Nature Trust said.

If you come across a hedgehog in distress or know of a field where hedgehogs live and is about to be developed, you can call the Wildlife Rescue Emergency Number on 99999505.

