As EU bans lead ammunition, BirdLife calls on government to declare Malta wetlands

The Maltese government is being called on to take action and declare which parts of the Maltese islands’ are to be defined as wetlands in terms of EU law, to ban the use of lead ammunition in valleys and water catchment areas.

As of 15 February 2023, using lead shot ammunition in wetlands is illegal in all 27 EU countries – the law formally comes into force following a two-year period given to the EU countries to prepare for the change.

Lead shot consists of tiny round bullets that hunters spray out of their rifles to kill animals, hunt waterbirds and other small animals, in wetlands and elsewhere.

The EU’s new rules are meant to save the lives of an estimated one million waterbirds which currently die of lead poisoning – with over 4,000-5,000 tonnes of lead shot annually, despite the existence of competitively priced alternatives – and which gets ingested by waterbirds that mistake them for grit. Birds use grit as ‘teeth’ in their gizzards to grind up hard foods like seeds.

BirdLife Malta said it was now up to the Maltese government to identify the wetlands in which lead ammunition must be banned.

“Malta’s government now needs to confirm what falls under a ‘wetland’,” CEO Mark Sultana said. “The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands’ definition is clear and on these guidelines, the valleys, water catchments and the entire coast of Malta should not allow any lead ammunition to be used when hunting. Since many hunters are nowadays creating man-made pools to attract birds for their hunting pleasure, even these areas would automatically mean they fall under wetland definition.”

Sultana said that with all this, Malta and Gozo should not have any lead ammunition used in hunting practices. “The responsibility is now in the hands of the government and we hope that as was done with banning lead from fuel, paints and other material, the Maltese government takes a stand for the common good of the citizens and nature and stops the use of lead once and for all.”

Despite banning lead from paint, batteries, pencils, and virtually everything else several decades ago, the use of lead ammunition still allowed in the environment.

The European Chemicals Agency has assessed the health and environmental risks posed by other usese of lead ammunition and lures in shooting and fishing, to launch an EU-wide restriction.

The BirdLife Partnership will continue to stand up to the ammunition industry and hunting lobby to ensure Europe has the non-toxic environment it deserves.