CABS slams ‘unofficial’ spring hunting of turtle doves as court case remains pending

The Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) has accused hunters of opening their own unofficial spring hunting of turtle doves after spotting hunters in forested areas associated with the vulnerable bird.

In a statement on Thursday, CABS said that its field teams have observed “hundreds” of hunters targeting turtle doves in forested areas across Malta and Gozo.

Last week, a court upheld a prohibitory injunction requested by BirdLife Malta against the Maltese government, preventing it from issuing the legal notice that would in effect open a spring hunting season for the turtle-dove.

READ ALSO: Hunting derogation flies in face of Birds Directive, EU task force says

CABS pointed out that the only species that may be legally hunted at present is quail, which is typically found in open agricultural pasture.

The committee’s press officer Axel Hirschfeld said that a large number of gunshots have been fired from local woodlands. “[This] let s us fear that a significant amount of the planned ‘quota’ for turtle doves has already been exhausted before the season has even opened yet.”

CABS added that a number of hunters were shooting from static hides without dogs and close to aviaries filled with live turtle dove decoys. “These individuals clearly want to kill turtle doves or other protected species, but definitely not quail,” Hirschfeld said.

CABS president Karl-Heinz Kreutzer accused the government the Ornis Committee of appeasing the local hunting lobby while “deliberately neglecting the science and common-sense”.

"All available studies clearly show that the european turtle dove is rapidly heading towards extinction. While most EU countries – including Spain and France – drew the consequences from this and have suspended turtle dove hunting throughout the year the government in Valletta continues to defend the undefendable to please their armed electorate with this kind of eco-corruption,” he said.

“We therefore call on all remaining responsible hunters – regardless of the court decision expected tomorrow afternoon - to restrain from turtle dove hunting in spring and autumn and contribute to the survival of this iconic species", Kreutzer said.