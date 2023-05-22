Bee-keeping NGO calls for recognition of national insect for the Maltese Honey Bee

The Foundation for the Conservation of the Maltese Bee is calling on the Environment and Resources Authority to declare the Maltese Honey Bee (𝘈𝘱𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘢 𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘪) as the National Insect for Malta.

In a statement made on World Bee Day, the Foundation expressed that this designation would be the greatest gift to nature. The Foundation also appealed for action to be taken that would lead to tangible and sustainable policies which protect the natural heritage for generations to come.

It also made reference to how the conservation of the Maltese Bee is equivalent to the protection of the local ecosystem on the whole.

In a letter signed by the Foundation, it detailed how the Maltese Honey Bee is indigenous to and exists only within the Maltese archipelago, yet its genetic purity is being threatened due to cross-breeding with foreign bee species.

This is detrimental to the local species as cross-breeding, which leads to ‘hybridisation’, is resulting in the Maltese Honey Bee losing its evolutionary traits which make living in the Maltese climate more difficult. In fact, climate change was cited as another threat to the endemic bee population.

The Foundation also cited the massive value of the endemic species, mainly its enrichment of the local biodiversity and its central role in sustainable bee-keeping.