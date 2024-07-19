Record fifth turtle nest cordoned off at Ġnejna Bay

A fifth turtle nesting site of this season was spotted at Ġnejna last night by a member of the public, bringing Malta’s turtle nests at a record concurrent rate with five active nests at Golden bay, Ġnejna and Ramla l-Ħamra.

Environment and Resource Authority officers together with Nature Trust Malta (NTM-FEE) cordoned off the area to ensure that the nest is protected.

“ERA will continue supporting NTM and the relevant stakeholders in order to ensure the protection of the nest. An Emergency Conservation Order will be also issued,” the authority said.

The general public has been reminded that it is essential that if a turtle is spotted during a nesting attempt, no interactions with the turtle are to be made. “The public is encouraged to act responsibly as excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area may pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings,” ERA said.

Observations of turtle activity are to be reported by phone to ERA (2292-3500) or through its customer care system, or directly to NTM (9999-9505).

Volunteers will also be required by NTM during the nesting period so as to help with monitoring and other tasks related to this turtle nest.

The loggerhead turtle (Maltese: il-fekruna l-komuni), is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.

This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area (IUCN) and is also protected by various national and international legislation.

Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action.

Even the destruction of eggs or taking of eggs from the wild is strictly prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence, with a minimum fine of nearly €500 and going up to nearly €2,400 for each egg that may be destroyed or taken from the wild. The area where the loggerhead turtles has laid its eggs is also a protected area under the Environment Protection Act and a Natura 2000 site through the EU Habitats Directive.