Record seventh turtle nesting site recorded at Golden Bay

A record seventh turtle nest of the season was recorded at Golden Bay on Friday morning, the Environment and Resource Authority has said.

“This season is definitely an active one for this endangered species, which brings celebratory news for biodiversity protection!” ERA said.

After an Ecological Monitor spotted the turtle and noted that the eggs had been safely laid, Nature Trust Malta checked the turtle’s microchip and found out that it was the same turtle which had laid the fourth nest earlier this year.

ERA on call officers immediately went on site to ensure that the nest is protected.

The public is reminded that if a turtle is spotted during a nesting attempt, no interactions with the turtle are to be made, as noise and light may scare the turtle away and a potential nest may be lost as a result. One should also immediately report the sighting.

ERA thanks the public for their support and co-operation, and NTM who are supported by ERA to conduct animal rescues and rehabilitation around the Maltese islands.