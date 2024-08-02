European beekeepers warn 'fake bee products' are further endangering bees

The European Beekeeping Association has called on all MEPs and EU Commissioners to protect European beekeepers and farmers, as it sounded the alarm on “fake bee products.”

The association, which represents some 300,000 beekeepers from 19 European countries, noted that bees are endangered in Europe as they cannot survive without beekeepers.

To make matters worse, it warned that fake bee products are now threatening beekeepers, as such products introduce unfair competition.

“Due to fake bee products on the market (according to the official data of the EU Commission, almost 50% of them and most of them are imported from outside the Europe) and thus unfair competition, the entire European beekeeping is at risk, the collapse of beekeepers means the collapse of bees and consequently the end of the pollination service of bees, which is a prerequisite for food production in Europe, as every third spoonful of food depends on bee pollination!”

The association noted that beekeepers are essential for food security, adding that, while honey can be imported from outside the EU, the lack of pollination endangers food production.

“In order to preserve bees and beekeeping, we must immediately put an absolute stop to all fake bee products and at the same time support beekeeping and agriculture by buying local bee products, which are proven to strengthen our health the best!”

The association concluded by saying that it plans to immediately contact EU and other European decision-makers, underlining its belief that a solution can be found.