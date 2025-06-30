Loggerhead turtle lays second nest of the season at Gozo’s Ramla l-Ħamra

Johanna, a loggerhead sea turtle observed Nature Trust’s FEE Malta volunteers, was seen laying a second nest at Gozo’s Ramla l- Ħamra.

The incident was observed at around 1am on Sunday.

Upon spotting the turtle nesting, the volunteers alerted Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) officials, who joined them on site to confirm and document the nest.

After laying her eggs, Johanna was scanned for a microchip, confirming her identity as a familiar returnee.

This recent nest brings Malta’s total for the season up to four, which according to the Wildlife Rescue Team Malta, is a significant increase compared to the same time last year, when only one nest had been recorded.

Nature Trust Malta extended its thanks to volunteers Sabine and Dawn for their quick response, and to ERA for their ongoing collaboration.

The FFE team also encourages individuals to volunteer by sending an email on [email protected] for Gozo applicants and [email protected] for Maltese applicants.