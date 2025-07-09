Moratorium on wild sea urchin collection extended until 2027

Government is extending the moratorium on sea urchin collection for another two years until 7 July 2027, to continue supporting the regeneration of the species.

The moratorium, introduced in 2023, has proven necessary to strengthen the efforts made so far, allowing the population of the sea urchin, a coastal creature that plays a vital role in maintaining marine ecosystem balance, to continue increasing.

The extension is based on scientific monitoring currently underway across 10 different sites. While there has been an increase in sea urchin populations in about 60% of the surveyed locations, more time is needed to allow improvement in other areas, the ministry for animal rights said.

“The monitoring indicates that population growth has not occurred uniformly, and the extension of the moratorium allows additional time for recovery. The most significant increase was noted among specimens measuring between 2 and 4 centimetres. Since sea urchins grow at a rate of just 1–2cm per year, this confirms the recovery potential and shows how the moratorium is allowing the sea urchin to grow,” the ministry said.

During the moratorium, a number of purple sea urchins were collected and studied by Aquatic Resources Malta (ARM) as part of a research and conservation project. In collaboration with Stella Mare at the University of Corsica, ARM is implementing new and innovative methods that allow for the breeding, hatching, growing, and restocking of the species, to be returned to their original location.

While ERA continues its studies throughout the upcoming two-year moratorium, its Compliance and Enforcement Unit has maintained efforts to prevent illegal harvesting.

“For this purpose, strict environmental regulations prohibit the collection, transport, sale, and distribution of wild sea urchins. Offenders face fines ranging from €500 to €5,000 for a first offence, with higher penalties for repeat offences,” it said.

Over the past two years, three individuals were fined a total of €1,900 after being found guilty by the courts. These individuals were apprehended by the Police and ERA officers on two separate occasions in Żonqor, Marsaskala. Once specimens are secured for court proceedings, ERA immediately releases any illegally harvested sea urchins back into the sea, ensuring their survival and protection.

Enforcement on protected sea urchins will continue for the duration of the moratorium.

The regulations do not prohibit the importation of sea urchins; however, restaurants and fish importers are required to keep the necessary documentation to verify that sea urchins served are not illegally harvested from Maltese territorial waters, in case of inspections by ERA.