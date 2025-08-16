Parts of Malta drenched in rain after freak hailstorm

Parts of Malta became drenched in rain and hail on Saturday afternoon as the yearly għarajjex made its way to the island.

Despite days of hot and sunny weather, a bout heavy rainfall on Saturday swept over the island.

Earlier this week, a spokesperosn from the Met Office told MaltaToday that showers were to be expected over the weekend.

“It is quite common to have showers around Santa Marija feast, with the clouds that form during this time commonly referred to as ‘għarajjex ta’ Santa Marija’,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the rain, Saturday should bring with it a high of 31°C and a low of 22°C, while more isolated showers are expected on Sunday with a high of 32°C and a low of 24°C.

In a more technical explanation, the Met Office spokesperson said that after months of hot weather, the ground heats up and releases warmth into the atmosphere. As the air rises, it cools and forms Cumulus or Towering Cumulus clouds, which can cause moderate to heavy showers.

Last year’s Santa Marija period saw no rainfall on 15 and 16 August, with maximum temperatures reaching between 35°C and 37°C. Light rain fell on 17 and 18 August during cloudy spells.

The climatic norm for August in Malta is an average temperature of 27.5°C, with a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 23°C.

The Met Office advised the public to follow its updates as forecasts may change.