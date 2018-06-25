Turtle lays eggs at Ġnejna Bay; area cordoned off

The authorities have cordoned off an area at Ġnejna Bay where a turtle laid its eggs in the early hours of Monday, Nature Trust said.

The environmental organisation was alerted in the morning by an eyewitness who spotted the turtle make its way onto the sandy beach.

A search by Nature Trust volunteers located the eggs and the area has now been cordoned off.

Nature Trust is calling for volunteers to guard the nest on a 24/7 basis for the next 70 days, which is the period it normally takes for turtle eggs to hatch.

In 2012, a turtle had laid eggs at Ġnejna but they failed to hatch.

The phenomenon was repeated two years ago at Golden Bay but this time 66 turtles successfully hatched and made their way to the sea, in what was described as a first-in-a-generation event.

READ ALSO: Turtle eggs hatch in Golden Bay

Nature Trust has asked the public to cooperate and keep its distance from the nesting site. It urged people to avoid flocking to the beach because “there is nothing to be seen”.

People interested in volunteering to watch over the nest can contact Nature Trust on: [email protected]