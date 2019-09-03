menu

[WATCH] Largest ever flock of Night Herons rests at Simar Nature Reserve

BirdLife said the occurrence proved Malta’s geographical importance during migration and the need to have pockets of protected nature reserves

3 September 2019, 3:32pm

A flock of over 180 Night Herons yesterday rested at the Simar Nature Reserve before continuing on their way at dusk.

BirdLife said in a statement that the flock was the largest ever recorded at the reserve.

“As the name implies, Night Herons normally migrate during the night. This proves the geographical importance of the Maltese Islands during migration, and even more so the relevance of having pockets of protected nature reserves such as Simar,” BirdLife said.   

Following a summer break, it said the nature reserve had reopened to the public. Simar Nature Reserve is open every Tuesday and every Friday between 2pm and 7pm, Ghadira Nature Reserve is open on Monday and Thursdays between 2pm and 7pm and on Saturdays at 10 am to 4pm.  

The Salina Nature Reserve and Foresta 2000 remain open all year round.

BirdLife reminded the public that entry to all reserves is free of charge with no need for booking beforehand.

Anyone wishing to donate and support the upkeep of these nature reserves can do so here.

Large haul of juveniles sinks Lampuki price as late winter delays fish growth

Karl Azzopardi
