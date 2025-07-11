Gzira’s Art Nouveau townhouse earmarked for 10-storey hotel

A planning application proposes the internal demolition of an Art Nouveau building in what was once Gżira’s red-light district, and its replacement with a 10-storey hotel.

The building in Triq l-Imsida is situated opposite the old Gżira stadium.

Developer Michael Bugeja is proposing two levels of underground parking, a restaurant and two shops at ground floor level, and a hotel above with a rooftop pool. The top two floors will be recessed.

The old building’s façade, internal hallway, and staircase will also be retained.

In 2024, the Planning Authority approved a seven-storey office development on the same site, which would have retained the villa’s façade and significant internal features. That permit remains valid.

However, the newly proposed development will be taller due to the application of a policy allowing two additional floors beyond the height limits for hotels.

The existing building, known as Villino Micallef, is regarded by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) as a “fine example of a two-storey Art Nouveau townhouse” with “evident architectural and cultural heritage value”.

The cultural watchdog had previously granted clearance for the 2024 permit because it retained the façade, hallway, and staircase.

In its assessment of the current application, the SCH recognised that the area is already heavily committed to vertical development, while also noting that the developers are now proposing a taller building than the one approved two years ago. The SCH requested plans showing the streetscape elevations on both Triq l-Imsida and Triq Testaferrata.

While the SCH has not rejected the application, Din l-Art Ħelwa has lodged an objection.

“While taking note of the overall streetscape context, this does not justify the total demolition of the Art Nouveau building within the development, nor does retaining the façade while dwarfing its architectural features beneath eight overlying storeys,” the NGO said in its objection.

Triq l-Imsida along with Triq Testaferrata and neighbouring roads were once a red-light district where prostitutes operated from decrepit apartments and walked the streets.

However, the area has seen a gradual transformation over the past two decades with old buildings making way for modern office and residential blocks. Gentrification pushed out most of the prostitution that took place in the area.