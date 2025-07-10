Tree removal on Lija villa site suspended after arborist flags protected species

The Planning Authority has suspended tree removal works on a Lija site earmarked for six villas with pools, after an arborist flagged the presence of a protected native species that had not been identified in the original permit documents.



The Planning Authority (PA) has suspended any action related to the uprooting of trees on a green area in Lija, where a permit was issued last year for the construction of six villas with pools.



The halt follows claims that indigenous protected trees are present on the site, despite planning documents having indicated otherwise. “This pause will remain in effect until a clear determination is made as to which trees may be uprooted and which are legally protected,” a PA spokesperson told MaltaToday.



The site in question is located at the corner of Transfiguration Avenue and Triq il-Kbira, the main road linking Lija to Mosta. The development was approved on the basis of a block plan presented in December 2023, which only listed Almond trees, Bamboo, Olive trees and Prickly Pears—none of which are protected species.



However, earlier this month the PA was alerted to the presence of Celtis australis, commonly known as the Nettle tree or Bagular in Maltese. The species is listed under the First Schedule of the Trees and Woodlands Protection Regulations.



The new information was brought to the authority’s attention by Jonathan Henwood, a respected arborist, academic and environmental consultant, who said protected trees had been overlooked in the planning process. Henwood noted that the trees were not flagged in the application documents before the permit was granted.



The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), which had been consulted on the development, gave no feedback on the application at the time.



Based on the submitted block plan, the PA case officer had concluded that “the trees found in the area in question are not protected […] and thus, there is no objection for their uprooting.”



Following Henwood’s report, the PA wrote to him stating that if he believes the permit was issued based on false or misleading information, he could submit a formal request for the modification or revocation of the permit through an architect or lawyer. The process carries a €500 fee, which is refundable if the request is upheld.



Henwood responded via a Facebook post, urging the PA to act on its own initiative given it now has the necessary information in hand. “No need to add more bureaucracy and waste time while development is ongoing,” he wrote.



The project, proposed by Keith Attard Portughes’s company ICI Ltd, was approved on the basis of plans drawn up by architect Maurizio Ascione.