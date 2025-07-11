Momentum slams PA's Montekristo decision, calls for immediate ban on ODZ legalisation

Momentum has condemned the Planning Authority’s decision to legalise extensive illegal development at Charles Polidano’s Montekristo Estates, calling it a shocking betrayal that rewards decades of lawbreaking.

In a statement issued on Friday, Momentum said it was “profoundly outraged” by Thursday’s PA decision to regularise illegal structures at the sprawling Ħal Farrug estate—including a zoo, a family park, and extensions to a winery—in exchange for a €1.8 million fine.

The group described the move as a dangerous precedent, demanding immediate legislation to prevent similar regularisations of development in areas outside the development zone (ODZ).

“To be crystal clear: the Montekristo site is the physical embodiment of lawlessness,” said Momentum executive committee member Katya Compagno. “In a stunning act of institutional surrender, the Planning Authority has laundered two decades of criminality into a legitimate enterprise for a fee.”

She accused Polidano of showing “utter contempt” for the nation’s planning laws over the last two decades by ignoring enforcement notices and fines while continuing to expand the site.

Compagno called the planning board’s 9-2 vote in favour of regularisation “a calculated betrayal of public interest and environmental stewardship”.

On Thursday, the PA issued a planning permit for Charles Polidano’s completely illegal Montekristo zoo and equestrian parks, built over 45,000sq.m of agricultural land outside development zones in Ħal Farruġ.

The PA also approved a separate application sanctioning extensions to the chateau, winery and bottling plant, which went beyond two permits issued in 2005 and 2007. The illegalities include an entrance foyer characterised by Doric columns, which serves as an exhibition hall. It also approved a small extension to the chateau’s terrace.

The two applications were approved by nine board members against two—namely NGO representative Romano Cassar and deputy chairman Martin Camilleri.