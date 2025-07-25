Graffitti slams new planning bills: 'A developer’s wish list'

NGO Moviment Graffitti has voiced its outrage over two separate legal amendments to Malta’s planning laws.

Bill 143 and Bill 144 amend the Development Planning Act and establish the Environment Planning and Review Tribunal.

The NGO said that among the legal changes are the removal of the courts’ authority to revoke a planning permit.

The Bills were presented in parliament without public consultation or engagement with NGOs.

Describing the amendments a “developers’ wish list”, the NGO said they dismantle all legal safeguards.

“Among their many alarming provisions, the Bills would allow the Planning Authority’s Executive Council to alter Local Plans without restrictions; elevate planning policies issued by the Planning Authority above Local Plans; allow the PA Board to deviate from planning polices; and enable the Planning Board to disregard environmental considerations, among numerous other destructive measures,” they said.

Most concerningly, the bills severely restrict the public’s right to appeal planning decisions.

“Appeals would be limited to legal issues raised during the objection phase, subject to unrealistic deadlines for submission, and handled through an inaccessible process. Moreover, the Tribunal would be granted excessive discretionary powers, including the ability to alter plans mid-process,” it said.

Moviment Graffitti is urging the public to prepare for the fight ahead.