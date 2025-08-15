Balzan and Ħamrun historic properties set for guest house conversions

The Planning Authority has approved a guest house in Balzan’s urban conservation area and is set to approve another one on the site of Ħamrun’s oldest building.

Both developments involve the restoration and internal conversion of the buildings and a modest building extension in the courtyards of both properties.

Balzan development

The guest house approved in Triq il-Kbira — the quaint old road leading to the parish church in Balzan — converts an existing residence into a 22-room guest house.

Proposed by developer Neville Agius and designed by Joanna Spiteri Staines an architect specalised in conservation projects, the project involves the restoration of the existing façades, with the aim of preserving the architectural and historical value of the property but also includes a limited extension over 13% of the building’s existing courtyard.

The development was approved by the Planning Commission on 29 July with a condition that the blank party walls resulting from the extension are to be constructed in “unrendered franka stone”.

As proposed the new guest house will include a reception, a conference room, a breakfast area and a central courtyard.

It also includes the installation of a lift, an extension at the eastern end of the site, and extensions at first and second floor levels.

According to the case officer who recommended approval, the limited extension of the building will not result in any significant visual impact when viewed within the broader context of the streetscape.

“The additional volumes are well-contained, do not introduce any new blank party walls, and maintain visual harmony with the existing built fabric.”

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage also issued its clearance, noting that the development will not negatively impact the visual character of the church square.

However, the development will still take up 28 sq.m of the of the property’s garden.

The local plan protects these green enclaves but limited extensions can be approved if these enhance the amenity of the existing building.

Some residents from the area expressed concern over the change of use from a residence to a guest house, while conservation group Din l-Art Ħelwa objected to the extension and the new set-back floor.

Ħamrun’s Palazzo Atocia set to become a guest house

A case officer is also recommending the conversion of Palazzo Atocia, a dilapidated Grade 1 listed building , which dates back to the time of the Order of Saint John, into a 16-room guest house. A final decision on the project is due on 27 August.

While the development envisages the restoration of the building and the removal of modern accretions, it also involves the construction of a new four-floor annex structure in the existing courtyard. The rear extensions will be built using contemporary materials, ensuring a clear distinction between the new and historic fabric.

The new guest house is being proposed in a residential area where hotels are not allowed but where guest houses can still be considered.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has issued its clearance for the development, noting that the rear extensions would maintain the legibility of the original structure. However, conservationist NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa argued that the extension in the courtyard would compromise the building’s heritage value.

No photomontages of the proposed development have been presented, but the case officer is recommending approval, noting that the proposed development does not exceed the overall height of the surrounding area or the existing party walls abutting the property.

The works proposed by Paul Vella include demolishing non-historic accretions, cleaning and restoring the external façade, repairing and reconstructing collapsed or dangerous slabs, and constructing a four-floor annex in the existing yard.

Historical background

The building, located at the corner of Atocia Street and St Francis Street, incorporates addresses 9, 10, 11 (the palace), 12, 13, 14, and 15. In the past, these were joined together to form one large palace, originally surrounded by fields and open spaces.

There are no coats of arms or inscriptions on the palace, but it features a large main entrance with steps — an uncommon feature for a regular house. The building is said to be the town’s oldest, dating back over 400 years. A large balcony with balustrades once protruded outward but has since been enclosed with a stone wall.

During the French blockade of 1798–1800, one of the windows overlooking Atocia Street was hit by a bomb and damaged. It has remained in that state ever since.

The building façade still bears shrapnel damage in the masonry frame of one of the mezzanine-level windows, which is deemed worthy of conservation. The shrapnel damage possibly dates back to the time of the blockade of the French garrison by the Maltese and British insurgents at the turn of the 18th century, when the Tas-Samra hilltop was a primary Maltese outpost facing Valletta.

However, inspections by the SCH failed to identify another previously reported feature — the graffito of a board game on a tile.

The Zahra brothers, including Mons. Franġisku Saverju Zahra, purchased the palace along with all its commodities from Baron Carmelo Zammit Gauci on 30 October 1919, according to the notary acts of Salvatore Borg Olivier. The Zammit Gauci family had inherited it from their father, Baron Filippo Zammit Gauci of Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

In June 2002, members of the Civil Protection Department extinguished a fire in the building, reportedly caused by candles lit by squatters. Since then, an application to convert the property into residential units and garages has been abandoned. The building was boarded up but has remained in a state of total neglect.