Żabbar’s PN councillors had backed ODZ elderly home in April council meeting

Three councillors representing the Nationalist Party on the Żabbar local council had opted not to object to an ODZ home being proposed on 4,364sq.m of agricultural land along Triq Wied il-Għajn.

The issue was discussed by the Żabbar local council in a heated meeting in April. When a vote was taken, three Labour councillors voted to object to the proposed development, three PN councillors voted not to object, and one Labour councillor abstained.

This resulted in a stalemate, with the objection being approved thanks to the mayor’s casting vote.

Earlier this week MaltaToday revealed a new four-storey high old people’s home is being proposed on 4,364sq.m of agricultural land along Triq Wied il-Għajn, which connects Żabbar to the Żonqor and Blajjiet area of Marsaskala.

The development is being proposed by Clinton Spiteri just outside the development zone in Żabbar, on fallow land along Triq is-Sajjied.

The proposal includes three basement levels providing 153 car park spaces and 92 rooms, built over a ground floor and three overlying floors, one of which is recessed.

The council had been asked to pronounce itself on the proposed development by developer Clinton Spiteri, who at the time was seeking the council’s approval before proceeding with the planning application on ODZ land.

The application was still submitted on 2 July and published this week, despite the council’s vote against the project.

During the meeting, mayor Jorge Grech immediately declared that he was, in principle, opposed to construction on agricultural land in the ODZ.

But PN councillor and minority leader Joseph Buttigieg insisted on the need for an old people’s home in the locality, justifying his stance in favour of the development by citing planning policies that permit such homes in the ODZ.

The mayor replied that the existence of such a policy did not preclude the council from taking a stance against development that harms the environment.

Buttigieg was referring to a policy in the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development, approved in 2015, which allows old people’s homes in the ODZ — but only if developers follow the sequential approach by first considering land within the development zone or already disturbed brownfield sites before applying for ODZ land.

Buttigieg declared that he would have opposed the application if it had been for an apartment block but supported the construction of an old people’s home, as elderly residents were being forced to leave the locality to find accommodation.

He also insisted on holding a meeting with the developer to discuss the details of the project before a decision was taken.

The mayor replied that he had already met the developer, who had asked whether the council agreed in principle with the proposed site.

Grech stressed that, while he agreed with the need for an old people’s home in the locality, this should not come at the cost of “environmental ruin” and the loss of agricultural land.

He warned that if the council gave its consent to the application, it would set a precedent when faced with other ODZ applications in future.

The other PN councillors, Anna Calleja and Leone Sciberras, argued that it was premature for the council to take a position at that stage. Sciberras insisted on postponing the vote claiming that he did not have enough information on the case, but the mayor pressed for the vote to be taken during the meeting, noting that councillors had been informed about the project since March.

When the vote was finally taken, Buttigieg insisted that he was not voting in favour of this particular project “but against objecting to it”. He justified his stance by saying he believed the development could address a pressing social need in Żabbar.

Żabbar is currently facing a shortage of places in old people’s home.

In 2022 the diocese of Malta and Ħaż-Żabbar Local Council had announced an investment in Dar Sagra Familja in Ħaż-Żabbar to transform it into a home for the elderly.

Another proposal awaiting a planning decision consists of a seven-storey elderly care home in Misraħ tal-Madonna Medjatrici, less than 60m from the parish church. The council had objected to this application because of its adverse visual impact, warning that building will be higher than most parts of the church, and slightly lower than the bell towers.