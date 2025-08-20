Żabbar elderly home needed, but not on ODZ land, says Servizzi Ewropej Malta CEO

Servizzi Ewropej Malta CEO, Rodrick Zerafa, has spoken out on the proposal to build an elderly home in Żabbar, voicing support for the project but firmly opposing its location outside the development zone (ODZ).

Zerafa said that while the idea of a new home for the elderly in Żabbar is “good and necessary” given the town’s growing population, it should not come at the expense of the environment or residents’ quality of life.

“It would be wiser for this to take place in an area where construction is permissible, where no environmental damage is caused, and above all with the least impact on residents,” he stated.

He stressed that ODZ areas are meant to be protected, adding that exceptions should only be made in rare and exceptional circumstances. “I do not believe this is one of them,” he said.

Zerafa reassured Żabbar residents and the local council that he will continue supporting their position on the matter, reiterating his stance: “I am in favour of an elderly home for our Żabbar community, but not in ODZ.”

A four-storey old people’s home is being proposed on 4,364sq.m of agricultural land along Triq Wied il-Għajn, which connects Żabbar to the Żonqor and Blajjiet area of Marsaskala.

The proposal includes three basement levels providing 153 car park spaces and 92 rooms, built over a ground floor and three overlying floors, one of which is recessed.

The application is still being vetted by the Planning Authority and will be put to public consultation on 27 August.

The Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED) allows old people’s homes in ODZ areas. However, applicants are expected to follow a ‘sequential approach’, using ODZ land only as a last resort after exploring existing built-up areas, brownfield sites, and vacant land within the development zone.

But in a recent case related to an old people’s home development in Naxxar, the PA accepted that the developer could dismiss alternative sites in the development zone deemed to be financially unfeasible.