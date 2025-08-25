Suspension of development permits during appeals among proposals by environment commissioner for planning reform

The Commissioner for Environment and Planning has called for development permits to be suspended while appeals are ongoing, in a wide-ranging set of recommendations.

In proposals issued as part of a public consultation on government’s planning reform, the commissioner urged the creation of a tribunal panel dedicated to third-party appeals, along with the introduction of a reward scheme for successful appellants.

The move, the commissioner said, would level the playing field in a system where appeal deadlines are often inconsistent and heavily disadvantage objectors.

The report criticised draft legislation for failing to incorporate earlier recommendations and warned that some of its provisions risked being “inequitable and potentially oppressive.”

Among the concerns raised by the commissioner were unequal timeframes for different types of appeals, unrealistic deadlines imposed on tribunals, and inconsistent enforcement procedures that can leave violations unresolved for years.

Another major issue flagged was the practice of allowing developments outside designated development zones (ODZ) to be regularised in exchange for high fines.

The commissioner described this as “unjust and unsustainable” and instead proposed raising the maximum fine for ODZ infringements, currently capped at €50,000, and directing revenue from concessions towards public benefit projects.

The recommendations also called for the validity of development permits to fall under the sole remit of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Introducing project-specific construction timeframes, the commissioner argued, would help reduce the burden of prolonged works on residents and curb the misuse of permits that are sometimes reissued after court revocations.

Specific amendments to the Development Planning Act were also suggested, including clearer rules on public consultation, transparency in access to documents such as engineers’ reports, and stricter limits on enforcement delays.

The commissioner further proposed changes to the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal Bill, notably shortening tribunal member terms, ensuring decisions can be reviewed, and aligning third-party appeal periods with those available to applicants.

While short-term concessions may offer relief, the commissioner stressed that a stronger enforcement framework is essential to restore public trust.

“This approach would not only reinforce the rule of law but also contribute to shifting public attitudes away from the normalisation of irregular development,” the report stated.

The document can be found here.