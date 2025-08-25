Żebbuġ council firmly against rezoning of area from community facilities to residential development

The Ħaż-Żebbuġ local council has expressed its firm opposition to the proposed rezoning of an area in the locality from land designated for community facilities to private residential development.

“Rezoning land reserved for such facilities in favour of further apartment blocks would not only eliminate the possibility of providing these much-needed services in the future, but would also increase pressure to develop ODZ (Outside Development Zone) land,” it said on Monday.

It was revealed last week developers C&E Developments have applied to rezone an area allowing for the construction of apartment blocks. The application proposes residential buildings must not be higher than three-floors with a semi-basement. Any development will also require cutting down the trees in the area.

An application for the project had already been submitted in 2020 by Tuminvest, but was subsequently withdrawn after a large number of objections.

A study carried out by the Planning Authority and published in the South Malta Local Plan (2006) had already identified that there were insufficient community facilities for the Ħaż-Żebbuġ residents. For this reason, the site was specifically earmarked and reserved to address this need.

“The South Malta Local Plan remains in force today and continues to guide the Planning Authority’s decisions. Since the increase in permissible building heights introduced in 2015, the locality has experienced a rise in population density and development intensity. As a result, the demand for community facilities is now even greater than it was in 2006,” the council said on Monday.

The Local Council has remained consistent in its stance, echoing the same position it took in 2020 when a similar proposal was put forward and eventually withdrawn.

During a Council meeting held on 15 July 2025, a motion presented by Mayor Steve Zammit Lupi, and unanimously endorsed by all councillors, confirmed the Local Council’s categorical objection to application PC/00012/25 on the grounds that it goes against the interests of the community and the common good.

“The Ħaż-Żebbuġ Local Council reaffirms its commitment to engaging with all stakeholders to safeguard the interests and well-being of the community,” a Facebook post read.