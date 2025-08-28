ERA objects to bungalows proposal at former Garden of Eden in Żurrieq

The environment watchdog is objecting to the development of bungalows instead of the Garden of Eden wedding hall in Żurrieq because of proposed basement-level development.

The Environment and Resources Authority said the basement development goes beyond what was agreed at the outline permit stage and will intensify development in a sensitive ecological area. ERA said such a development is “objectionable.”

However, ERA indicated it is willing to consider the proposal further if the plans are amended to reduce the size of the proposed basement. The authority does not have the final say on the project, which will be decided by the Planning Authority. Baldacchino Holdings Ltd has applied to demolish the existing hall, located in the picturesque Wied Babu area, and construct 14 single-storey bungalows along with a reception and a new parking area.

The proposed basement level will include an indoor pool, sauna, gym facilities and service rooms.

The developers were granted an outline permit in 2023 setting the parameters for the development, for which ERA had issued its clearance. Plans submitted before the approval of the outline permit limited underground development to a treated water reservoir, a foul water recycling system and a plant room. But the latest plans foresee the development of additional facilities.

With the exception of the basement development, the new application broadly follows the conditions set in the outline permit, although it adds two bungalows to the 12 initially approved. This change is attributed to the reconfiguration of unit sizes.

The project would have a total building footprint of 1,562sq.m while paved areas such as terraces and pools would cover a further 2,094sq.m. Another 1,778sq.m are earmarked for soft landscaping.

Currently, the site’s built-up footprint stands at 1,661sq.m. The proposed accommodation would consist of six smaller bungalows of 63sq.m each with an outdoor terrace, and eight larger units of around 140sq.m each with a more spacious terrace and a private pool.

The original permit for the wedding hall was never traced, except for a permit for a boundary wall issued to Joseph Baldacchino in October 1988, and a trading licence for an ‘open-air disco’ issued by the Works Department in 1989.