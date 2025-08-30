Heritage watchdog approves three extra floors on Dingli terraced houses

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) has issued its go-ahead for a controversial application to add three floors to a row of terraced houses in Dingli after previously objecting to a singular vertical extension in the same street.

The development concerns a 125-metre stretch of Triq Guże Ellul Mercer presently consisting of a row of two-storey social housing units built in the late 20th century. The SCH’s clearance is not final as a decision still has to be taken by the Planning Authority.

In its submission, the heritage watchdog acknowledged that the existing terraced houses contribute to a clearly defined streetscape, with a uniform alignment of balconies, windows, and parapet walls. Yet it said it could not oppose the proposal “in principle” because of an earlier commitment approved in 2025.

That year, the Planning Authority gave the green light for the demolition of one of the houses in the same row and its replacement with four apartments — despite SCH objections at the time.

Then, the heritage watchdog had described the two-storey streetscape as “intact” and reflective of a coherent vision for social housing and urban planning, recommending its preservation.

“Such housing projects are testament to an evolving social context and how this influenced a specific typology of urban planning during this period,” the SCH had said in a report presented in 2023.

Confronted with that precedent, the SCH said it would now consider the new project as a “unified extension” across the row rather than isolated interventions on an individual basis”.

However, it insisted the design be revisited to ensure clearer distinction between the original façades and the new additions, with finishes and volumes that complement rather than overwhelm the existing streetscape. The SCH has also asked for visual renders illustrating revised materials and colours.

However, Moviment Graffitti is objecting to the proposed development, warning that the project would drastically alter the scale and character of Dingli. The NGO argued that replacing two-storey dwellings with five-floor apartment blocks would create “a visual monstrosity” that breaks the building line and imposes an overbearing presence on neighbouring properties.

The group also flagged practical concerns, pointing out that the increase in residential units would strain the area’s infrastructure. “The current street accommodates roughly 30 vehicles; full occupancy could increase this to hundreds, without any provision for additional parking or circulation,” Graffitti said.