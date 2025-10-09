13-storey hotel planned for Palazzina Vincenti despite Grade 2 listing

Developer Carlo Stivala has not given up on his plans for a 13-storey hotel on the site of the modernist Palazzina Vincenti in St Julian’s, which is considered an architectural gem designed by architect Gustavo Romeo Vincenti.

But instead of proposing the complete demolition of the modernist landmark, he has presented plans retaining most of the existing building while adding nine new floors to it.

The original proposal had prompted an outcry among the Maltese architectural community, and more than 1,000 concerned citizens had objected to the plans.

The project hit a snag in April 2023 when the Planning Authority decided to schedule a substantial part of the existing building, granting it Grade 2 protection.

The two adjacent houses, also designed by Vincenti and built in a muted modernist style, were likewise granted Grade 2 protection, while their interiors were granted Grade 3 protection, which does not exclude demolition.

This level of protection ensures that a building cannot be demolished. Nearly 1,000 people had filed an objection against the plans.

More than two years later, Carlo Stivala has changed the application to one which foresees the restoration of the part of the building granted Grade 2 scheduling, the internal demolition of the part granted Grade 3 protection, and the addition of new floors, which would still result in a 13-storey building.

The property in question served as a residence to Gustavo Romeo Vincenti, one of the most prominent architects of the first half of the 20th century, known for his architectural style heavily influenced by geometric shapes and forms. Originally a pioneer of Art Nouveau, Vincenti designed his personal residence in the Modernist style, making the Palazzina Vincenti one of the earliest and best examples of Modernist architecture in Malta.

According to prevailing policies, Grade 2 buildings cannot be demolished, and alterations to the interior are only allowed if “carried out sensitively and causing the least detriment to the character and architectural homogeneity of the building.”

When the building was granted protection in 2023, the Planning Authority had warned that “with this protection status given to the property,” the development application presented by Stivala “will need to be radically modified to ensure that the Palazzina is restored back to its original glory, which it so well deserves.”