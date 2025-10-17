Ta’ Pinu kiosk moved to car park and slated for approval

A controversial kiosk proposed near the Ta’ Pinu shrine is now slated for approval after relocating it to a less intrusive site in the car park opposite the church.

The original proposal to site the kiosk close to the shrine was objected to by the Għarb local council because it would have obstructed views of the church.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, which back in June had described the original location as inappropriate for the installation of a kiosk, has now endorsed the new location. Nonetheless, it insisted that its clearance is strictly limited to a mobile kiosk, “and not for other furnishings or installations at the new proposed location.”

A case officer is also recommending approval, noting that Ta’ Pinu is the “only sizeable sanctuary in the Maltese islands which is not surrounded by a settlement,” and that “kiosks can provide a valuable service to the general public in offering services which are not being adequately catered for in the surrounding area.”

The 15sq.m kiosk will be 2.5 metres high and will be covered with a matt vinyl wrap and timber cladding. The matt vinyl and timber will help mitigate the visual impact of the kiosk, especially considering the sensitivity of the site.

The case officer acknowledged that similar facilities will be available from within the visitors’ centre of the shrine once it is completed, but for the moment such provision is not catered for. Hence, the proposed location is deemed acceptable.

In the new location, the kiosk will occupy four parking spaces.

However, environmental group Għawdix is still objecting to the kiosk, warning that introducing a kiosk and ancillary structures into this location, even within the parking area, would “diminish the solemnity and dignity of the sanctuary, eroding both its cultural value and visual integrity.”