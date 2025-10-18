Lydia Abela applies to add third floor on Xewkija guest house

Lydia Abela, spouse of the prime minister, has applied to add an additional floor to her guesthouse in Xewkija, accommodating three new rooms over and above the eight approved in February 2024.

The latest application proposes changes to the layout of the approved guesthouse, including a small extension at basement level to house a plant room, and the construction of an additional receded floor, increasing the number of bedrooms from eight to eleven.

The property, located in Triq Mgarr ix-Xini, lies within an Urban Conservation Area, where height limitations are currently assessed under Urban Objective 2.3 of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED). This requires a context-based approach in determining acceptable building heights, which means that the Planning Authority (PA) has to take into consideration the height of other adjacent buildings.

The architect of the project has already submitted a map showing nine neighbouring buildings that have a third-floor commitment.

Prior to the SPED, the local plan had set a height limitation of two floors in this area.

The Planning Authority had already approved the transformation of the farmhouse into a guesthouse with two floors and a basement level, including eight rooms, a lounge, breakfast area, wine cellar, pool, outdoor area, reception, garage, and store. Guesthouses are also among the list of allowable buildings in residential areas such as this one.

In 2012, Abela was granted a permit to build a pool in the property’s backyard, but the works were never carried out. The permit was renewed in 2017, but once again, the works did not take place. In January 2023, Abela also applied to carry out several alterations, including a pool and a gym; however, the application was withdrawn weeks later.

In 2021, the PA approved an application for the restoration of the façade and the replacement of existing doors and windows with solid natural timber units, including double glazing. Subsequently, Abela applied to change the use of the building into a guesthouse.