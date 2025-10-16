Heritage watchdog objects to villa development with basement garages in Xemxija

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) has objected to a proposal for the construction of ten semi-detached villas with basement garages in Xemxija, warning that the site lies within a designated Area of Archaeological Importance.

The application concerns undeveloped land at the corner of Triq Raddet ir-Roti and Triq Piscopo Macedonia in Xemxija, within the San Pawl il-Baħar development zone. The proposal envisages the excavation of a single basement level for garages and the construction of pools at ground-floor level.

However, the SCH has highlighted the area’s high archaeological sensitivity, noting its proximity to late Neolithic tombs and cave dwellings located to the north-west of the site, features frequently visited by both tourists and locals.

The Superintendence stressed that, since the site forms part of the Xemxija Area of Archaeological Importance, no rock-cutting works can be permitted due to the significant archaeological potential of the area.

Following its assessment of the plans, the SCH concluded that "the current proposal, which includes excavation works for basement levels, is not considered acceptable from a cultural heritage perspective."

The Superintendence has requested an amended proposal that reduces the extent of development and excludes all rock-cutting interventions. While it indicated that limited development might be considered closer to the street frontage, it stated that no development would be supported at the higher elevation of the ridge.

The SCH added that any development that may eventually be considered must first be preceded by an archaeological evaluation carried out according to terms of reference to be issued by its office. This study would help guide planning decisions for the area.

It further recommended adopting a more sensitive design approach, such as the use of raised platforms, to mitigate the impact on the archaeological landscape.

The application was presented by Mauro Magro’s FourVC Ltd. It lies across the road from a major development being proposed by Charles Polidano. So far, Polidano’s application envisages the creation of a seven-storey car park for 1,800 cars to service a second phase of the development consisting of a 12-storey building.