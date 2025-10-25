St Julian’s residents object to eight-storey block near Regional Road tunnels

A large-scale eight-storey development consisting of 127 residential dwellings and 1,377 sq.m of office space is being proposed on an open site close to the Mikiel Anton Vassalli road tunnels in St Julian’s.

The application, filed by developer Anton Camilleri, represents an increase of 42 apartments and 141 sq.m of office space over a permit issued in 2016.

Although planning permits are normally valid for five years, this one remains active until June 2027 due to extensions granted during the pandemic.

Residents who spoke to MaltaToday have described the latest proposal as a “clear case of overdevelopment,” arguing that the additional floors — made possible by policy changes introduced in 2015 — has enabled the developer to add dozens of apartments beyond what was previously approved.

According to the case officer’s report recommending approval, the proposal covers a total site area of around 2,574 sq.m within the south-western development zone of St Julian’s, close to Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli. The site, which will eventually be bounded by roads on all four sides, is currently accessible from a street off Triq Charles Sciberras. The surrounding context includes residential developments to the west and south, a villa area to the north, and designated green areas to the east.

The site has previously been subject to two planning control applications related to alignment, road levels and height limitation. The report notes a five-metre level difference between the highest and lowest points of the site, where rainwater gutters are proposed.

The North Harbours Local Plan identifies the site as being within a designated residential area, although a small strip of land within the site boundary is classified as a green area. The case officer referred to the site’s planning history, noting that in June 2016, permit PA/01240/99 was approved for the construction of garages, apartments and offices. The current application seeks to increase density following the introduction of Design Guidelines DC15, which replaced the earlier DC07, and a new interpretation of height limitations under Circular 2/24.

Under the revised plans, the development would comprise 127 residential units — an increase of 42 over the previous approval — and 1,337 sq.m of internal office space, up by 141 sq.m. While the residential component is considered to conform to local plan parameters, the office area exceeds the allowable capping.

Parking will be provided across five underground levels, accommodating 167 spaces — 136 for residents and 31 reserved for the commercial component.

The Development Management Directorate (DMD) said the proposal is being evaluated in light of the previously approved commitment on the site, the fact that the maximum allowable height is not being exceeded, and the updated design, which it described as making a “positive contribution” to the surrounding context.

The report also cites favourable feedback from statutory consultees, including Transport Malta, which found no significant traffic impacts, and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), which raised no environmental objections.

However, residents have lodged strong objections, citing overdevelopment, excessive height, and townscape harm. They argue that the mix of five levels of offices, 16 maisonettes, 100 apartments and 11 penthouses “far exceeds what the local street network and neighbourhood services can carry,” warning that it will set a “harmful precedent” for further densification.

They also raised concerns about the building’s bulk, potential loss of daylight and privacy, and the absence of key studies such as a Townscape and Visual Impact Assessment, a Daylight and Sunlight Assessment, and a Traffic Impact Assessment.

Objectors have urged the Planning Authority to refuse the application on grounds of overdevelopment and inadequate infrastructure assessment, or to defer the decision until comprehensive studies — including geotechnical, construction management, and environmental capacity reports — are carried out.

Despite these objections, the case officer has recommended approval of the development. The final decision will now rest with the Planning Board which will be discussing the application on 27 November.