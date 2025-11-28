Bid to add six storeys over landmark Sliema block enters final round

A development application submitted by Fafner Investment Ltd seeks to add six new storeys on top of the existing Britannia Flats in Sliema.

Britannia Flats, which faces Tower Road on one side and the narrow Trejqet Luzju on the other, is a standalone four-storey residential block dating back to the early 20th century.

The building is one of the few standalone structures left untouched by the development frenzy that led to the demolition of most buildings overlooking the Sliema front over the past 40 years.

The extension will allow the applicant to construct 10 new apartments over the existing building on Tower Road. These units will be spread over five additional storeys and a penthouse level.

The outline permit was issued with a condition excluding any balcony projections beyond the building line on the narrow Trejqet Luzju, whose residents had raised privacy concerns.

Moreover, a new generic condition stating that “the height of the development should respect the surrounding context” was added by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal in April 2025. The appeal had been filed by residents who argued that the development as approved did not respect the height to width ratio with respect to the new building’s elevation on Trejqet Luzju.

But the tribunal argued that any decision with regards to the height and massing of the building was premature because the approval granted (PA 682/22) was an outline permit and not a full development permission. The tribunal left this particular issue wide open arguing that the PA can still deviate from the height limitation in this area.

The height limitation in this case is 35.5 metres on Tower Road and 29 metres on Trejqet Luzju. Moreover, the tribunal cited a regulation, which allows for deviations from the height limitations if this is justified by the site context.

But the latest plans do not foresee any changes from those approved at outline stage and do not include any balconies facing Trejqet Luzju.

The permit issued in 2024 was an outline one, meaning the PA had approved the development in principle, with developers still required to present detailed plans in a full development application. The internal layout, design, and external appearance of the proposed building were left as reserved matters to be determined at this stage.

The existing façade will be retained, but the building will rise to match the height of other blocks fronting Tower Road.

The case officer had originally recommended refusing the outline application on health and sanitary grounds, citing the excessive height in relation to the narrow alley.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had also objected on the basis that the extension did not complement the “building rhythm” of the original structure, but later withdrew its objection after revised plans were submitted with design modifications intended to better integrate the new volumes.

The full development application is PA7475/25.