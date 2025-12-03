PL local council, Moviment Graffitti to protest five-storey elderly home in heart of Żabbar

Moviment Graffitti has endorsed a protest against a proposed home for the elderly that will see a five-story building at the heart of Żabbar.

The protest is scheduled for Monday 8 December at 10:00am, as Żabbar’s mayor Jorge Grech and the rest of the local council will voice their opposition towards the project.

“This building isn’t only taller than surrounding buildings, but is adjacent to the Urban Conservation Area and is a stone’s throw away from the church,” Grech said on a Facebook post.