PL local council, Moviment Graffitti to protest five-storey elderly home in heart of Żabbar
The protest is scheduled for Monday 8 December at 10:00am
Moviment Graffitti has endorsed a protest against a proposed home for the elderly that will see a five-story building at the heart of Żabbar.
The protest is scheduled for Monday 8 December at 10:00am, as Żabbar’s mayor Jorge Grech and the rest of the local council will voice their opposition towards the project.
“This building isn’t only taller than surrounding buildings, but is adjacent to the Urban Conservation Area and is a stone’s throw away from the church,” Grech said on a Facebook post.
He noted that if it is built, the building would create blank party walls, stand out from its surroundings, and block the view of fireworks during the feast.
Grech added that the developer can further apply for two more storeys under the current planning policy, bringing the total number of storeys to seven.
“We believe that this development will greatly harm Ħaż-Żabbar’s character and the quality of life in our city,” the mayor stated.