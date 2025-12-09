PA approves 5-storey block metres away from Zejtun hero’s house

The Planning Authority has approved a residential five-storey block on arable land on the outskirts of Żejtun, in proximity to Casa Verdi, the historic dwelling associated with Klement Tabone.

Tabone was a landowner and militia leader who repelled an Ottoman raid.

Although the building is being terraced in a way intended to minimise its impact when viewed from the street fronted by Casa Verdi, the project will still result in the demolition of existing rubble walls considered to form the boundary of the Grade 1 scheduled building.

Casa Verdi, located in Triq San Klement, was granted Grade 1 protection in 1995 due to its architectural value and its cultural links to Tabone, who also financed the construction of the nearby St Clement’s Church. The church still contains an altarpiece dedicated to him.

The newly approved development, proposed by Silvan Mizzi—business partner of Gozo developer Joseph Portelli—foresees basement garages, four floors of apartments and a recessed level rising from the field behind Casa Verdi, at the corner of Triq tal-Fana and Triq E. Attard Bezzina.

The project entails the demolition of existing rubble walls and the uprooting of 15 citrus trees. It became possible only after a separate zoning application introduced a pedestrian route through the field—a move strongly opposed by heritage NGO Wirt iż-Żejtun—allowing the plot to be considered developable.

More than 300 people had objected to the development following appeals to protect the setting of Casa Verdi by Wirt iż-Żejtun.

Despite these concerns, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) had issued its clearance a few weeks before the Planning Authority’s approval. In its detailed assessment, the SCH stressed the site’s highly sensitive context: It lies within an archaeologically sensitive zone, extends into the Żejtun Urban Conservation Area, sits just 11.5 metres from Casa Verdi, and is only 1.6 metres from another scheduled Grade 2 dwelling in Sqaq Sciortino.

The SCH also acknowledged that rubble walls forming part of Casa Verdi’s historic boundary will be lost, but noted that a heritage mitigation agreement has been settled to “compensate” for the removal of this fabric. It also took note of the approved alignment changes under a zoning application approved last year and the introduction of terracing that slopes away from the Grade 1 monument and the UCA, reducing visual impact.

After reviewing photomontages and revised plans, the SCH confirmed it “does not object” to the development, subject to standard archaeological monitoring conditions.

These include the appointment of an SCH-approved archaeologist for all soil removal and excavation works, prior notification before works begin, and the obligation to safeguard any archaeological or cultural remains discovered on site. The SCH also warned that any such finds may require amendments to the approved plans.