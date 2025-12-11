Heritage watchdog slams Zejtun redevelopment of old terracotta factory

A major residential redevelopment proposed for an old property in Triq Marsaxlokk in Żejtun which used to host a terracotta pots manufacturing factory, has been met with strong objection from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH)

The heritage watcdog warned that the project is fundamentally incompatible with its location inside the Urban Conservation Area (UCA).

The application presented by Davs Ltd, proposes the demolition of the existing structures at Nos. 31, 33 and 35 Triq Marsaxlokk, while retaining the façade’s architectural features and a niche statue of St Paul. The project also seeks to restore and relocate a surviving milling mechanism found inside the property.

According to the plans, the site would be excavated to accommodate two basement levels of garages with a capacity of 43 parking spaces, as well as reservoirs. Above ground, developers are seeking permission for two maisonettes at ground-floor level, each with its own pool, together with a communal pool at the rear of the development. The proposal also includes four first-floor apartments and four penthouses on a recessed top floor, all of which would have private rooftop pools.

But in a strongly worded assessment, the SCH said the proposal is “totally objectionable in principle” and “cannot be further considered” due to its scale, intensity and demolition demands.

Vernacular features

The superintendence pointed out that the property forms part of the Żejtun UCA and is historically recorded on the 1914 Ordnance Sheet. The property is distinguished by the statue of St Paul, while several rooms at the front still retain timber-beamed ceilings.

SCH officers had previously inspected the site in June 2022 during the processing of an earlier application presented by another applicant which foresaw a more limited extension catering for one dwelling approved in 2023. The inspection confirmed that the building had served multiple functions through time, possibly beginning as an agricultural or animal husbandry related structure before becoming an industrial site in the early 20th century, as evidenced by the remains of a kiln.

While much of the rear fabric is described as dilapidated and of low architectural quality, the SCH stresses that notable vernacular elements survive, including the central pivot and beam associated with a milling mechanism, identified in “room 7” of the property.

Earlier engagement ‘ignored’

The SCH noted that during the assessment of the earlier application, the property’s historical and vernacular value had been recognised, and development was steered toward proposals that would retain significant fabric and respect the cultural context of the UCA.

In this light, the current proposal—calling for total demolition except for the façade—is seen as a reversal of previous planning direction. The watchdog said it “strongly objects to the total demolition as proposed,” insisting that the loss of fabric would undermine the very heritage value previously acknowledged.

Beyond the demolition issue, the SCH also criticised the intensity and massing of the proposed development. The construction of extensive basements, multiple floors of residential units and a series of private and communal pools was deemed inappropriate to the scale and character of the conservation area.

The proposed volumes, design and overall height, it said, run counter to the planning policies governing such sensitive areas.

Given the site’s cultural significance, its location within an Urban Conservation Area, and the extent of demolition and new construction proposed, the SCH concluded that the application is “totally objectionable in principle” and cannot be entertained further.

The Planning Authority will now have to weigh the proposal against the SCH’s strong objections and other submissions.