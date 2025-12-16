FAA joins residents in opposing sanctioning of Valletta workshop

NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar has voiced support against a Planning Application seeking to sanction the change of use of a pre-1967 garage into an “artisan joinery” workshop located in Triq il-Bjar.

The alley measuring approximately two metres in width and directly beneath residential dwellings.

The workshop involves carpentry activities including the use of heavy machinery, spray guns, varnishing and chemical products.

“Fumes from these processes are released into a common shaft serving residential properties above. Residents, including families with young children and elderly individuals, have reported certified respiratory and other serious health conditions linked to prolonged exposure to noise, dust and toxic airborne substances,” the Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) said.

Multiple complaints have been lodged with the Police Corps, the Environmental Health Directorate and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority. These complaints resulted in enforcement action and criminal proceedings, which remain pending before the Court of Magistrates. “Despite this, the activity has continued.”

“The Planning Authority’s own Case Officer Report strongly recommended refusal of the application. The report refers to internal photographs (access denited to the public), which show that the activity on site is industrial in nature and incompatible with an “artisan joiner” designation. While certain low-impact activities such as tailoring or cobbling may be permissible in Residential Areas, joinery is explicitly listed as an unacceptable use under relevant policies,” FAA said.

The proposal contravenes Policies GD01 and GS07 of the Grand Harbour Local Plan, which seek to prevent further industrial development in Residential Areas, to be refused where residential amenity would be adversely affected. It also conflicts with SPED Urban Objective 3, which aims to protect and enhance the character and amenity of urban areas.

“Furthermore, Policies SMHO 02 and NHHO01, clearly state small industry is only acceptable where no heavy-duty machinery, noisy equipment, percussion tools or chemical by-products are involved. By its very nature, joinery activity fails to meet these criteria,” he said. “As such, the thorough Case Officer report strongly recommended refusal of PA 05280/25 however, at the 25th November sitting, the Chairman Elizabeth Ellul went out of her way to defend the contravening applicant, dismissing every Directorate recommendation to refuse. Throughout the session, the activity was compared to small-scale craft production while Perit Ellul repeatedly justified approval, claiming that the workshop has been ongoing for many years, despite official confirmation that no pre-1994 or 2016 Trading Licenses exist.”

The FAA also expressed serious concern regarding the responses of statutory consultees.

“The Environmental Health Directorate approved the application despite the verified health impacts that would have been evident through a site inspection. The Environment Resources Authority similarly approved, reporting that the site is within the Development Zone (DZ) of Valletta, with no mention of the fact that it's in the heart of a residential area. Repeated requests for intervention by the Valletta Local Council have yielded no substantive response,” it said.

FAA maintained this level of ‘turning a blind eye’ is highly alarming.

“The public is right to ask how the Planning Authority Committee can dismiss the recommendation of its own Directorate. No wonder the public considers the Planning Authority to be the most corrupt Authority in Malta,” it said.

Residents and FAA are appealing to the Prime Minister, relevant ministers and head of authorities to intervene.

“Tomorrow’s approval of PA 05280/25 in its current form, and in direct contradiction to the Case Officer Report, would represent a serious failure of environmental justice. All referenced documentation should be made publicly available, and comprehensive health, environmental and amenity assessments must be conducted before any decision is taken,” it said.