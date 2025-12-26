Archaeological assessment for Qrendi site delayed until after zoning approval

The cultural heritage watchdog has confirmed that an assessment of land behind the Qrendi Primary School will only take place when a full development application is submitted.

The decision taken by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) means that a study for possible heritage remains will take place after zoning rules for the site are approved.

The zoning application, submitted by Michael Bugeja’s Tan-Nadur Limited, is for a five-storey residential development and a new access road. Moreover, the application, first submitted in 2020 and reissued for public consultation in August, covers less than half of the 8,500sq.m site that was added to the development zones in 2006. The areas inclusion in the development zone was on condition that an archaeological study is carried out to determine whether it could be developed.

In its latest comments on the planning control (PC) application, the superintendence stated that it was raising no objection from a cultural heritage perspective, provided that any eventual development is archaeologically monitored and subjected to a full, comprehensive cultural heritage assessment by the SCH at a later stage.

This means that the heritage assessment will be conducted after the Planning Authority sets planning parameters, including building heights for the site, but before a permit for works is issued. The study will have to include screening for impacts related to height, massing, and archaeology, according to the SCH.

This approach allows the zoning process to move forward without first determining whether the site, or the wider area that could potentially be developed, contains significant archaeological remains enough to warrant protection.

This sequencing undermines the condition attached to the site’s original inclusion in the development zone. Nearly 20 years later, no such study has been carried out.

The concern is compounded by the fact that the application covers less than half of the 8,500sq.m site added to the development zone. Any archaeological investigations requested during processing would therefore be confined to the footprint of the current proposal, potentially fragmenting the understanding of the area and compromising the context of any discoveries on adjacent land. This position contrasts with the superintendence’s stance just weeks earlier.

In a November submission, the SCH reiterated its concerns about the sensitivity of the site, which lies within an archaeologically sensitive zone identified in the South Malta Local Plan. It warned that ground disturbance could uncover heritage features requiring amendments to proposed drawings, which suggested a more precautionary approach.

Similar warnings were also issued in 2021, when the superintendence flagged the risk that a proposed access road could pass close to recorded megalithic remains. At the time, it cautioned that the development might need to be reconsidered if archaeological features were uncovered.

Architect Tara Cassar, who filed an objection alongside a group of Qrendi residents, has warned that approving planning parameters before conducting a holistic archaeological assessment could lead to the “uninformed parcelling” of a potentially significant site. Archaeologist and conservation expert Reuben Grima has also cited historical records pointing to prehistoric remains in fields behind the school, calling for a thorough survey before further planning decisions are taken.

Vernacular building retained

The Superintendence has also welcomed the treatment of a vernacular structure at the edge of the site. The building, recorded on the 1911 Survey Sheets, incorporates a niche with a high-relief Madonna framed by a cartouche and surmounted by a cathedral cross, elements the SCH has consistently described as being of evident cultural heritage value. While earlier plans had earmarked the structure for demolition, revised drawings now indicate that it will be retained and restored. The Superintendence has welcomed this change but stressed that details of its restoration and integration with any future development will only be assessed at the full development stage.