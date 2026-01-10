Residents and NGOs appeal approval of 13-storey extension to db Group development

A group of residents, NGOs and local councils have filed an appeal against the Planning Authority’s approval of a 13-storey extension to the db Group development in Pembroke after raising funds through a crowdfunding campaign.

In a statement, Moviment Graffitti and Din l-Art Ħelwa said the successful fundraising effort enabled Pembroke and Swieqi residents, together with the Swieqi and St Julian’s local councils, to lodge an appeal before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) against the latest permit granted to the project.

The appeal challenges the Planning Authority’s decision to allow an increase in building heights at the site, where two towers originally approved at 17 and 18 storeys are now set to rise to 23 and 25 floors respectively, even before construction on the earlier permits has begun.

The appellants argue that the increase in height amounts to an excessive and unjustified intensification of development that will cause severe and permanent overshadowing of nearby homes, significantly affecting residents’ quality of life.

They also criticised the failure to implement a tunnel that had been presented as a key mitigation measure during the original approval process, intended to divert traffic, noise and emissions underground. According to the appellants, the tunnel was never built, calling into question the validity of the mitigation measures used to justify the original development.

The statement accused both the Planning Authority and the Environment and Resources Authority of disregarding residents’ concerns and approving large-scale projects that overwhelm local infrastructure and permanently alter the character of established communities.

The groups said it was regrettable that residents, organisations and local councils were forced to invest time and resources to contest what they described as decisions that run counter to the public interest, but insisted they would continue to challenge developments they believe threaten environmental protection and quality of life.

The appeal was filed by Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Ħelwa, the Swieqi and St Julian’s local councils, and residents from Pembroke and Swieqi.