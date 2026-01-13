Paceville already screwed, says SCH on hotel rising above listed convent

The environs of the listed Villa Rosa and St Augustine’s Convent in Paceville have already been compromised, the heritage watchdog admitted, paving the way for a 10-storey hotel.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) acknowledged the proximity of the proposed 10-storey hotel to the Grade 2 scheduled buildings but could do little else.

After examining a photomontage showing the new development rising directly above the historic convent, the heritage watchdog said it was “constrained to note that the existing commitment to high and intensive development in the immediate environs has drastically compromised the historical context”.

In view of this consideration, the Superintendence concluded that the proposed development does “not discernibly increase the impact on the context or on the values of the convent,” and therefore it raised no objection to the application.

The hotel is being proposed in place of a villa and its extensive green grounds adjacent to St Rita’s Chapel and the Augustinian convent. The site lies less than 40 metres from the upper entrance of Villa Rosa.

In a submission to the Planning Authority last month, the Superintendence noted that the site lies within the setting zone of both Villa Rosa and the St Augustine Monastery.

The chapel, convent and Villa Rosa are all listed heritage buildings, but they now stand in an area increasingly engulfed by high-rise development that has replaced the once low-lying villas of Paceville.

The project, proposed by Albert Henry Xuereb, foresees a 93-room hotel spread over 10 floors above ground, with five underground levels, a rooftop pool and ancillary facilities.

The 12-storey Hyatt Regency Malta, located just metres from the proposed site, was approved in 2018 on land owned by the Augustinian Order, despite objections from the Superintendence and the Archdiocese of Malta.

Another hotel, located next to the Hyatt, is still awaiting approval by the Planning Authority.

A separate development proposed by Anton Camilleri on the Villa Rosa site also includes a high-rise component which could rise to 39 floors, according to the draft local plan revision proposed by the government.

Heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa has objected to the proposal, warning that it could seriously impair the visual amenity of these scheduled monuments, undermining their heritage integrity and value. The organisation stressed the importance of detailed visual assessments to properly evaluate the project’s impact and ensure the visual context of the historic properties is preserved.

The Augustinian Order has reserved the right to submit representations as necessary.

St Rita’s Chapel and the adjacent Augustinian convent in St Julian’s were established in the late 1920s by the Augustinian Order. The convent’s foundation stone was laid in 1927, and the public oratory dedicated to St Rita was blessed in 1928. During World War II, the chapel was largely destroyed by bombing but was rebuilt and reconsecrated in 1944–45. The complex was designed by Maltese architect Gużeppi Cachia Caruana, reflecting early 20th-century ecclesiastical design in Malta.