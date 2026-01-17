Disused agricultural land next to Burmarrad petrol station earmarked for five-storey development

A mixed-use development comprising of a showroom, gym, spa, restaurant and rooftop padel court is being proposed on a plot of disused agricultural land next to the Burmarrad petrol station.

The land lies outside the development zone but was designated as an Area of Containment in the local plan, at a time when development was limited to single-floor showrooms and vehicle repair facilities.

However, planning rules along Burmarrad Road approved in 2018 have allowed a wider range of commercial development, now permitted to reach up to 17.5 metres. Zoning was also updated to include offices, retail shops, and catering establishments.

As proposed, the development will consist of four basement floors providing 70 parking spaces, and four overlying floors—one of which will be recessed—including a showroom, common areas, a restaurant, a gym, a spa, and a roof top padel court.

The development which will respect the 17.5 height limit, is being proposed by developer Keith Grima, who declared ownership of the site.

According to submitted plans, the development will require the creation of a new junction in front of the site. The plot currently includes six protected pine trees and an almond tree. The applicant has declared that the development will involve the removal of these trees.

The site was previously owned by Emmanuel Fenech’s Easysell group and had been earmarked for various projects that were never approved. In 2016, Easysell applied to construct a petrol station on the same site, but the plans were later abandoned after the Planning Authority approved a petrol station on a nearby plot owned by Construction and Turnkey Ltd.

Subsequently, the site was earmarked first for a supermarket and later for a drive-thru restaurant with three overlying floors of offices. Both applications submitted by Fenech were eventually withdrawn.